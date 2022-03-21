2019 Infiniti QX60

Sale $44,991 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 5N1DL0MM4KC529762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour Java

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 34,282 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection 74 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes which controls throttle response and transmission mapping 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Powertrain Automatic Transmission 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE Power Options Power Locks Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior 6 Cyl V6 Engine Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller MP3 playback capability auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre cons

