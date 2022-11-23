2019 Infiniti QX60

Sale $41,991 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 6 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383512

9383512 Stock #: F4VXXB

F4VXXB VIN: 5N1DL0MM2KC508134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 58,631 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Keyless Start Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection 74 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode and INFINITI drive mode selector w/standard, sport, snow or eco modes which controls throttle response and transmission mapping 5.250 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kgs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding Tires: 235/65R18 T-Rated All-Season Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Power Options Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Additional Features Anti-Starter speed-sensitive volume control radio data system (RDS) ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Infiniti InTouch Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Hands-free text messaging assistant Premium Synthetic Interior Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6-Speaker Audio System -inc: INFINITI controller MP3 playback capability INFINITI voice recognition for audio Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console 6 charge only USB ports 2 USB ports for iPod and compatible devices 8-inch WVGA colour touch-screen vehicle information display Bluetooth and vehicle information including music search by voice and SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-months complimentary trial

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.