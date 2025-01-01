$40,992+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX80
ProActive 2 Sets of tires | Accident Free | Low KM
2019 Infiniti QX80
ProActive 2 Sets of tires | Accident Free | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$40,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6G487
- Mileage 46,273 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Leather | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury and power with this 2019 Infiniti QX80 ProActive. With low mileage and accident-free history, this SUV offers exceptional value for the discerning driver.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.6L engine with 4WD capability
- Luxurious Nappa leather interior with climate-controlled front seats
- Advanced safety features including Forward Emergency Braking
- Bose Cabin Surround sound system for immersive audio experience
- Power liftgate and heated steering wheel for added convenience
- Two sets of tires included
- INFINITI InTouch navigation with 8" touchscreen display
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Birchwood Infiniti today to schedule a test drive and experience the QX80's impressive features firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your vehicle now or contact us to start your journey towards luxury SUV ownership.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Seating
Exterior
Trim
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Infiniti
Birchwood Infiniti
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3390