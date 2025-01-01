Menu
2019 Infiniti QX80

46,273 KM

$40,992

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$40,992

Used
46,273KM
VIN JN8AZ2NCXK9460696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6G487
  • Mileage 46,273 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Leather | Heated/Cooling seats | 360 Camera
Experience luxury and power with this 2019 Infiniti QX80 ProActive. With low mileage and accident-free history, this SUV offers exceptional value for the discerning driver.

Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.6L engine with 4WD capability
- Luxurious Nappa leather interior with climate-controlled front seats
- Advanced safety features including Forward Emergency Braking
- Bose Cabin Surround sound system for immersive audio experience
- Power liftgate and heated steering wheel for added convenience
- Two sets of tires included
- INFINITI InTouch navigation with 8" touchscreen display

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV. Visit Birchwood Infiniti today to schedule a test drive and experience the QX80's impressive features firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Reserve your vehicle now or contact us to start your journey towards luxury SUV ownership.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated rear seats
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Locks

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
INFINITI InTouch services select w/90 day complimentary trial access to convenience services
navigation and vehicle information systems
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial access
SiriusXM TrafficTM w/real-time traffic information and 90 day complimentary trial access
Bose Cabin Surround sound system w/digital 5.1 decoding and 15 speakers
Bose Centerpoint 2 signal processing
USB connection ports (2-1st row
1-2nd row) for iPod interface and other compatible devices and auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

