2019 Infiniti QX80

5,049 KM

$68,991

+ tax & licensing
$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2019 Infiniti QX80

2019 Infiniti QX80

Limited

2019 Infiniti QX80

Limited

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  • Listing ID: 5407139
  • Stock #: F38M7G
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NC9K9460575

$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

5,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Wheat
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38M7G
  • Mileage 5,049 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Complimentary oil change with purchase
Service records if available
Carfax report
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Spoiler
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission

