2019 Infiniti QX80

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Exterior Spoiler Running Boards Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Restricted Driving Mode Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.