2019 Infiniti QX80

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Navigation System Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Restricted Driving Mode Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services 8 Cyl Engine Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display lane guidance and 3

