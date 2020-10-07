Menu
2019 Infiniti QX80

8,637 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

LUXE (FACTORY DEMO) 7 Passaenger, 2nd row Captains Chairs

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

8,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5837703
  • Stock #: F3KDMX
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE0K9235379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KDMX
  • Mileage 8,637 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
8 Cyl Engine
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
lane guidance and 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

