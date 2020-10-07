Menu
2019 Infiniti QX80

5,261 KM

$69,982

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
Proactive Intelligent Cruise Control | Remote Start | Bose Audio | No Accidents

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

5,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6113613
  • Stock #: F3NRXW
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE4K9238673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NRXW
  • Mileage 5,261 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report


At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

