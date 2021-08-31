2019 Infiniti QX80

Sale $66,991 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 7 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7668181

7668181 Stock #: F479AK

F479AK VIN: JN8AZ2NE3K9237174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne Quartz Metallic

Interior Colour Saddle Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 31,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats Rear Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display lane guidance and 3

