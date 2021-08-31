Menu
2019 Infiniti QX80

31,750 KM

Details Description Features

$66,991

+ tax & licensing
$66,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Infiniti QX80

2019 Infiniti QX80

LUXE Proactive PKG, Nav, DVD player, Heated/Cooling seats

2019 Infiniti QX80

LUXE Proactive PKG, Nav, DVD player, Heated/Cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$66,991

+ taxes & licensing

31,750KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7668181
  Stock #: F479AK
  VIN: JN8AZ2NE3K9237174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Quartz Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE 7 Passenger 5.6L V8 with VVEL and DIG 7-Speed Automatic AWD Champagne Quartz

ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Alloy wheels, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Chrome Mirror Caps, Compass, Distance Control Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, ProACTIVE Package, Remote keyless entry, Smart Rear View Mirror, Traction control, Vehicle Speed Sensitive Steering, Wheels: 22" x 8.0" 18-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Parking Aid Sensor
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
lane guidance and 3

