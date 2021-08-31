2019 Infiniti QX80

Sale $70,991 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 5 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,505 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 98.4 L Fuel Tank 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: TBD Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Axle Ratio: 2.937 Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control (ASC), manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist 82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 1464# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Running Boards CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Splash Guards Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim Tires: 275/60R20 H-Rated AS Performance Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Emergency Braking and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 8-Way Driver Seat Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Powertrain Automatic Transmission Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls A/V remote Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier 2 Headphones 1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Rear Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel System INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display lane guidance and 3

