2019 Infiniti QX80

Sale $69,991 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 9 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7829400

7829400 Stock #: F48H9B

F48H9B VIN: JN8AZ2NE9K9228690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 71,944 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 98.4 L Fuel Tank 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: TBD Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Axle Ratio: 2.937 Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control (ASC), manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist 82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 1464# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rack Running Boards CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Splash Guards Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Wheels: 22" x 8.0" 18-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy Tires: 275/50R22 H-Rated AS Performance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Right Side Camera Left Side Camera forward emergency braking Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Simulated Suede Headliner Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 8-Way Driver Seat Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Simulated Suede/Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm A/V remote Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier 2 Headphones 1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.