2019 Infiniti QX80 LIMITED Our Only One

$59,992 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 5 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9269719

9269719 Stock #: F4TB9D

F4TB9D VIN: JN8AZ2NE5K9238763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl

Interior Colour Wheat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4TB9D

Mileage 42,580 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness CVT Transmission Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 98.4 L Fuel Tank 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: TBD Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Axle Ratio: 2.937 Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control (ASC), manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist 82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 664.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Running Boards Trailer Hitch Xenon Headlights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Splash Guards Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Cargo Net Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 8-Way Driver Seat Smart Device Integration HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat, 2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth A/V remote Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier 2 Headphones 1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

