$36,996+ tax & licensing
204-452-8030
2019 Jaguar E-Type
R-Dynamic HSE OUR ONLY ONE
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$36,996
- Listing ID: 10544988
- Stock #: F5A47R
- VIN: SADFM2GX9K1Z57600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Mars Red/ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare opportunity as we do not see many pre-owned E Pace, but this is also a R Dynamic HSE with an awesome color combination! Please call soon! Clean CARFAX!
Winter is coming, but guess what this E Pace included in features?
COLD CLIMATE PACK meaning:
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Windscreen
Heated Front Washer Jets
And a panoramic roof, many E Paces do not have this feature!
* In Control Apps
* Black Exterior Pack
* 20 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Heads Up Display
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Front and Rear Parking Aid
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
and more to talk about! Call for a walk around video!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are gloss black.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
