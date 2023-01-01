$46,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar E-Type
R-Dynamic HSE Winter Tire Package
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$46,991
- Listing ID: 9547975
- Stock #: F4WV5Y
- VIN: SADFM2GX3K1Z65238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Winter Pirelli on Jaguar Wheels are installed. All season Pirelli on Jagaur Wheels in storage. Came in off local lease, very low km too.
So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
The winter tire package is a huge bonus, second owner gets that for free and it snows 7 months a year!
Features include:
* Cold climate package featuring heated steering wheel and heated washer jets
* Black exterior package
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Two sets of tyres with Jaguar wheels
* In Control Apps
and of course so much more to show you!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this lease return and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
