2019 Jaguar E-Type

18,284 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Jaguar E-Type

2019 Jaguar E-Type

R-Dynamic HSE Winter Tire Package

2019 Jaguar E-Type

R-Dynamic HSE Winter Tire Package

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

18,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9547975
  • Stock #: F4WV5Y
  • VIN: SADFM2GX3K1Z65238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Winter Pirelli on Jaguar Wheels are installed. All season Pirelli on Jagaur Wheels in storage. Came in off local lease, very low km too.
So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

The winter tire package is a huge bonus, second owner gets that for free and it snows 7 months a year!
Features include:

* Cold climate package featuring heated steering wheel and heated washer jets
* Black exterior package
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Two sets of tyres with Jaguar wheels
* In Control Apps
and of course so much more to show you!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this lease return and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: 4.544
GVWR: 2,400 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
68.5 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
18-Way Electric Sport Seats w/Memory -inc: power fore/aft (2), power recline (2), power cushion height (2), power cushion tilt (2), power lumbar (4), power adjustable bolsters (2), power cushion extension (2) and manual headrest (2)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
High Speed Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-XXXX

204-452-8030

