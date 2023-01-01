2019 Jaguar E-Type

$46,991 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 2 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Narvik Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 18,284 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection Axle Ratio: 4.544 GVWR: 2,400 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 68.5 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints InControl PROTECT Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 18-Way Electric Sport Seats w/Memory -inc: power fore/aft (2), power recline (2), power cushion height (2), power cushion tilt (2), power lumbar (4), power adjustable bolsters (2), power cushion extension (2) and manual headrest (2) Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors High Speed Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio

