2019 Jaguar F-PACE

$35,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 0 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10534818

10534818 Stock #: 7715

7715 VIN: SADCK2FX2KA606506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7715

Mileage 66,080 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.