2019 Jaguar F-PACE
R-Sport | A Rare Diesel
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony/Pimento
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5E2C7
- Mileage 94,407 KM
Vehicle Description
AND was new from our store AND includes the balance of the Jaguar Certified Warranty AND we are adding new all-season tires too!
Features, oh there are features and here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Touch Pro Navigation
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats with Memory
* Gesture Tailgate
* Heads Up Display
* Heated Rear Seats
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Surround Camera
and so much more!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Dealer permit #0112
