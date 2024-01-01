Menu
AND was new from our store AND includes the balance of the Jaguar Certified Warranty AND we are adding new all-season tires too! Features, oh there are features and here are the highlights: * In Control Apps * Touch Pro Navigation * Meridian Surround Sound System * Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats with Memory * Gesture Tailgate * Heads Up Display * Heated Rear Seats * Adaptive Cruise Control * Surround Camera and so much more! At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family! Dealer Permit #0112

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

94,407 KM

Details Description Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport | A Rare Diesel

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport | A Rare Diesel

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

94,407KM
Used
VIN SADCL2FN8KA356586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Pimento
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5E2C7
  • Mileage 94,407 KM

Vehicle Description

AND was new from our store AND includes the balance of the Jaguar Certified Warranty AND we are adding new all-season tires too!
Features, oh there are features and here are the highlights:

* In Control Apps
* Touch Pro Navigation
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats with Memory
* Gesture Tailgate
* Heads Up Display
* Heated Rear Seats
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Surround Camera

and so much more!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Jaguar trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Jaguar Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.23 axle ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,460 kgs
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Diesel (180HP)
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Jaguar F-PACE