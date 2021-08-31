2019 Jaguar F-PACE

$51,991 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 7 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7717762

7717762 Stock #: F46H6N

F46H6N VIN: SADCK2GX2KA604396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,732 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.