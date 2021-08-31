Menu
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

53,732 KM

Details Description Features

$51,991

+ tax & licensing
$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige * New Brakes *

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige * New Brakes *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

53,732KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7717762
  • Stock #: F46H6N
  • VIN: SADCK2GX2KA604396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, we added new front and rear brakes! Also eligible for the amazing Certified program with available low finance rates. Clean Car Fax.
Key Features

- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Panoramic Roof
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Lane Keep Assist
- Meridian Surround Sound
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto

and much more!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details. For example, the wheels are actually black not silver alloys, but we have uploaded one picture of the real wheel.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

