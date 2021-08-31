Menu
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

42,660 KM

$51,991

+ tax & licensing
$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport * New Tires *

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

R-Sport * New Tires *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

42,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7730527
  • Stock #: F486G7
  • VIN: SADCL2FN8KA356586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Pimento
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F486G7
  • Mileage 42,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, this local trade has arrived and we are adding new tires! Eligible for the Jaguar Certified Program! Our only F Pace diesel too!
Loaded with features as to be expected, but here are the highlights:

* In Control Apps featuring remote start
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heads Up Display
* Driver's Assistance Package
* Adaptive Dynamics Package
* New All Season Tires

And so much more to talk about!


So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?

Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. We can send actual pictures or video while in process.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Mirror integrated turn signals
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Diesel Fuel System
Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5036)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

