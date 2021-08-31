2019 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
Yes, this local trade has arrived and we are adding new tires! Eligible for the Jaguar Certified Program! Our only F Pace diesel too!
Loaded with features as to be expected, but here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps featuring remote start
* Navigation
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heads Up Display
* Driver's Assistance Package
* Adaptive Dynamics Package
* New All Season Tires
And so much more to talk about!
So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
