2019 Jaguar F-PACE

43,300 KM

$52,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Prestige * Incoming * Pano Roof

Location

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

43,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7749837
  • Stock #: F481K6
  • VIN: SADCK2FX6KA399120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F481K6
  • Mileage 43,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Expecting this beautiful F Pace to arrive by October 15! A Jaguar SUV stands out in a crowed market with amazing style.
Key Features

- Panoramic Roof
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Surround Camera
- 360 Parking Aid
- Navigation
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Lane Keep & Blind Spot Assist
- Meridian Surround Sound

and much more!
Shown with stock pictures & may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call us for more details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

204-452-8030

