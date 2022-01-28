Menu
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

34,319 KM

Details Description Features

$57,991

+ tax & licensing
$57,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige * Local Lease Return *

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige * Local Lease Return *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$57,991

+ taxes & licensing

34,319KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8249127
  • Stock #: F4DR8V
  • VIN: SADCK2GX8KA354016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Latte
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,319 KM

Vehicle Description

AND here is a bonus: comes with a winter tire package too. This is nice considering all the snow we have had this year! So far! Wowza.
We leased this new from our store back in August 2018 so there is the balance of the factory warranty AND eligible for the Certified Pre Owned Program which is amazing.
F Pace has become Jaguar's best seller and while the SUV market is crowded there is only one with the heritage of the leaper.

So many features, here are the highlights:

* Navigation with 10" Touch Pro Screen
* Heated and Cooled 10 Way Power Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Winter Tire Package
* Panoramic Roof
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Driver Condition Monitor
* Lane Keep Assist

and so much more to discuss!

Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we intake this lease return.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,460 kgs
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
10-Way Electric Front Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), manual headrest height (2), driver seat memory adjuster w/mirror position and steering wheel (if power...
Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Audio-MP3 Player
Engine-4 Cyl
Parking Aid Sensor
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Wipers-Rain Sensing
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Roof-Panoramic
Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

