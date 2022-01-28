$57,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
Prestige * Local Lease Return *
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$57,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8249127
- Stock #: F4DR8V
- VIN: SADCK2GX8KA354016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Latte
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,319 KM
Vehicle Description
AND here is a bonus: comes with a winter tire package too. This is nice considering all the snow we have had this year! So far! Wowza.
We leased this new from our store back in August 2018 so there is the balance of the factory warranty AND eligible for the Certified Pre Owned Program which is amazing.
F Pace has become Jaguar's best seller and while the SUV market is crowded there is only one with the heritage of the leaper.
So many features, here are the highlights:
* Navigation with 10" Touch Pro Screen
* Heated and Cooled 10 Way Power Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Winter Tire Package
* Panoramic Roof
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Driver Condition Monitor
* Lane Keep Assist
and so much more to discuss!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Jaguar dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Jaguar dealer can offer the optional Certified program with low financing up to 72 months and extended warranty.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we intake this lease return.
Vehicle Features
