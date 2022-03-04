2019 Jaguar F-PACE

But....you have to wait until mid May or so....incoming lease return and in a word it is: Awesomeness
That might not even be a word, but after firing up the supercharged V8 who cares. This is just one of "those" vehicles that makes you go whoa... just incredible. Please call for details and we can tell you more....
Stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding, Rocker Panel Extensions and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Leather Gear Shifter Material
360 Parking Aid
Digital/Analog Appearance
14-Way Electric Front Performance Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric bolster (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric squab recline (2), electric lumbar adjust (4) and driver seat memory adjuster w/mirror ...
Climate Front Seats -inc: heated rear seats
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Supercharged Engine
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Memory Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.