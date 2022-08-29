2019 Jaguar F-PACE

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Immobilizer

Compass

Trip Computer

PERIMETER ALARM

Front Bucket Seats

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Rigid cargo cover

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Voice recorder

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Memory Settings Include

Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner

Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

12-Way Driver Seat

12-Way Passenger Seat

InControl Apps -inc: Allows JLR approved partner's apps from user's smartphone to be used on vehicle touchscreen

InControl PROTECT Tracker System

LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Aluminum Gear Shifter Material