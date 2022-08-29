$49,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
R-Sport With Upgraded Features
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$49,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9026533
- Stock #: F4PJV4
- VIN: SADCL2GX5KA604051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Also eligible for the Certified Program featuring amazing extended warranty! Local lease return with no accidents and 22 inch wheels!
So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians
Upgraded features include:
* Technology Package featuring Meridian Sound
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Red Stitch on the Ebony/Pimento seating
* Tow Hitch Receiver
* Heads Up Display
* 14 Way Heated Power Front Seats with memory
and of course there is more! Such as heated R Sport steering wheel, In Control Apps, adaptive LED headlamps, rain sensing wipers, panoramic roof, and the list goes on.
There are lots of SUV choices, but only one has the heritage of the leaper.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details. For example, the wheels are 22 inch.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
