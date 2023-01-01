2019 Jaguar F-PACE

$47,888 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 1 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9482061

9482061 Stock #: C7505

C7505 VIN: SADCK2FX2KA606506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C7505

Mileage 62,104 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.