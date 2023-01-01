$46,441+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
30t Portfolio | New Tyres
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$46,441
- Listing ID: 9638326
- Stock #: F4XNBM
- VIN: SADCN2GX1KA352230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 34,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km, clean CARFAX, new 22-inch tyres (the British spelling of course)!
Eligible for Jaguar Certified Program, call for details.
So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Now let us review some features with you, the next owner:
* In Control Apps
* Heads Up Display
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* 22 Inch Wheels with New Tires
* Meridian Sound System
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
and so much more!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade, may not represent the actual vehicle. Please contact us for more details or a walk around video
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
