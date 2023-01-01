Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

34,015 KM

Details Description Features

$46,441

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,441

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar F-PACE

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

30t Portfolio | New Tyres

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar F-PACE

30t Portfolio | New Tyres

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

  1. 9638326
  2. 9638326
  3. 9638326
Contact Seller

$46,441

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638326
  • Stock #: F4XNBM
  • VIN: SADCN2GX1KA352230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4XNBM
  • Mileage 34,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km, clean CARFAX, new 22-inch tyres (the British spelling of course)!
Eligible for Jaguar Certified Program, call for details.

So why buy from a real Jaguar dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Now let us review some features with you, the next owner:

* In Control Apps
* Heads Up Display
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* 22 Inch Wheels with New Tires
* Meridian Sound System
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats

and so much more!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade, may not represent the actual vehicle. Please contact us for more details or a walk around video
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,460 kgs
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings Include
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Power Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Climate Front Seats -inc: heated rear seats
20-Way Electric Front Luxury Seats w/Memory -inc: electric fore/aft (2), electric cushion height (2), electric cushion tilt (2), electric cushion extension (2), electric squab recline (2), electric bolster (2), electric headrest height (2), electric lu...
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2019 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 34,015 KM
$46,441 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Evoq...
 73,072 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover LR4 ...
 117,499 KM
$33,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory