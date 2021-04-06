Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar XF

50,411 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar XF

2019 Jaguar XF

300 Sport, Clean Carfax, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar XF

300 Sport, Clean Carfax, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6908259
  • Stock #: 271300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,411 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax * One Owner * All Wheel Drive * Navigation * Push to Start * Power Sunroof * Backup Camera * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Monitor * Heated Front Seats * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Dual Zone Climate Control * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Premium Sound System * Touchscreen Radio * Bluetooth * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Heated Mirrors * Power Adjustable Steering Wheel * Rain Sensing Wipers

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 55,551 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 41,024 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 3 Series 33...
 64,163 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory