2019 Jeep Cherokee

BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DRIVETRAIN- 4 WHEEL DRIVE, WOOD TRIM, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS,AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ABS, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Used
83,030KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX3KD278965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,030 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DRIVETRAIN- 4 WHEEL DRIVE, WOOD TRIM, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS,AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ABS, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Jeep Cherokee