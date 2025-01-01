Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2019 Jeep Cherokee

116,161 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Local | One Owner | New Tires |

12771398

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Local | One Owner | New Tires |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,161KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX9KD410644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

2019 Jeep Cherokee