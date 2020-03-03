3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
Trailhawk, Off-Road Ready, Trail-Rated Badge, Unique Black Wheels, Hands-Free Liftgate!
Compare at $40169 - Our Price is just $38999!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 24,361 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with heated and cooled leather seats with red stitching, driver memory settings, heated steering wheel, black aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, hands free liftgate, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailhawk, Off-road Ready, Trail-rated Badge, Unique Black Wheels, Hands-free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Red Interior Stitching.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX4KD449044.
