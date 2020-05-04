Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD ONLY 9,461 KMS ! IMMACULATE COND !

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD ONLY 9,461 KMS ! IMMACULATE COND !

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 4950537
  2. 4950537
  3. 4950537
  4. 4950537
  5. 4950537
  6. 4950537
  7. 4950537
  8. 4950537
  9. 4950537
  10. 4950537
  11. 4950537
  12. 4950537
  13. 4950537
Contact Seller

$20,993

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,461KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4950537
  • Stock #: 24401
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB5KD448498
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come check out this immaculate condition Cherokee Sport with ONLY 9,461 KMS ! SAVE over $11,000 from the new Jeep price of $32,320. This well appointed SUV comes with Air, tilt, cruise, power windows/locks, AM/FM stereo, bluetooth, traction control, back-up camera, remote entry, remote start plus more. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 841 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE...
 7,592 KM
$28,492 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 11,300 KM
$28,996 + tax & lic
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215

Send A Message