2019 Jeep Cherokee

14,974 KM

$32,473

+ tax & licensing
$32,473

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk* 4x4/Nav/htd seats

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk* 4x4/Nav/htd seats

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$32,473

+ taxes & licensing

14,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5472605
  • Stock #: 24432b
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX4KD146443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24432b
  • Mileage 14,974 KM

Vehicle Description

*4x4, Bluetooth, Heated 1/2 Leather Seats & Steering Wheel, 9 Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II!* *New Jeep MSRP $43,800, Our price ONLY $32,473!* This nice 2019 Trailhawk is well-equipped with options such as 4 wheel drive, heated 1/2 leather seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, 9 speed automatic transmission, air conditioning, cruise control and WAY more. ASK US HOW YOU CAN SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $1,000. OAC. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
Directions Website Inventory