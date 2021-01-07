Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

35,063 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6541603
  • Stock #: 255681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Sport 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Billet Metallic
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
POPULAR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 7" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Whee...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2019 Jeep Cherokee A...
 45,628 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 28,555 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry LE
 34,636 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory