2019 Jeep Cherokee

45,189 KM

Details Description Features

$32,887

+ taxes & licensing

Trailhawk NEW BRAKES!! MINT!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

45,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6679865
  • Stock #: F3U65U
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD278965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U65U
  • Mileage 45,189 KM

Vehicle Description

The PERFECT car for the prairies! The Cherokee Trailhawk can handle any terrain you throw at it - ice, snow, mud, gravel, sand, it doesn't matter. With new front and rear brakes you will be set for a long time to come in this premium vehicle! Loaded with options means the Cherokee Trailhawk is too good to pass up. Come test drive it soon!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire

