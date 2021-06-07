Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

32,953 KM

Details Description Features

$27,894

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sport 4WD | Low Mileage | Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

32,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7311341
  • Stock #: F43GG7
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB8KD138741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43GG7
  • Mileage 32,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport 9-Speed Automatic 4WD White

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 2454 kilometers below market average!

17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, 7" Touchscreen, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats, Apple CarPlay Capable, Cold Weather Group, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated Seats, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Appearance Group, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

