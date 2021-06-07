2019 Jeep Cherokee

$27,894 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 9 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

7311341 Stock #: F43GG7

F43GG7 VIN: 1C4PJMAB8KD138741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,953 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Audio Aux Input

