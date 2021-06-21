2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sale $32,157 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 5 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7352243

7352243 Stock #: F42XFY

F42XFY VIN: 1C4PJMCXXKD432392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F42XFY

Mileage 11,573 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay Capable Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.