+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Odometer is 36681 kilometers below market average!
2019 Jeep Cherokee North Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Velvet Red Pearlcoat
-4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
-8.4" Touchscreen
-Air Conditioning
-Alloy wheels
-All-Weather Floor Mats
-Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
-Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler
-Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
-Class III Hitch Receiver
-Cold Weather Group
-Engine Stop-Start System
-Front fog lights
-Front Heated Seats
-Fully automatic headlights
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
-Low tire pressure warning
-Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
-ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
-Power driver seat
-Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps
-Remote Start System
-Safetytec Group
-Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
