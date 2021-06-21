Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

11,573 KM

Details Description Features

$32,157

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

North V6 | 8.4'' UConnect | Heated Steering | Tow Package |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

11,573KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7352243
  • Stock #: F42XFY
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCXXKD432392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 36681 kilometers below market average!

2019 Jeep Cherokee North Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Velvet Red Pearlcoat

-4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
-8.4" Touchscreen
-Air Conditioning
-Alloy wheels
-All-Weather Floor Mats
-Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
-Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler
-Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
-Class III Hitch Receiver
-Cold Weather Group
-Engine Stop-Start System
-Front fog lights
-Front Heated Seats
-Fully automatic headlights
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
-Low tire pressure warning
-Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
-ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
-Power driver seat
-Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps
-Remote Start System
-Safetytec Group
-Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

