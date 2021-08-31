+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD is powered by a Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more! It's also equipped with $3,490 of OPTIONAL FEATURES! See below for more details!
****** Customer Preferred Package 27L ****** = $2,995
A/C w/ Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auxiliary Switch Bank Module
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Front Heated Seats
Front Ventilated Seats
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Heated Steering Wheel
Humidity Sensor
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start
Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats
Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats
Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps
Premium Cabin Air Filter
Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Remote Start System
Security Alarm
Tonneau Cover
Universal Garage Door Opener
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
****** Trailer Tow Group ****** = $495
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Class III Hitch Receiver
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
