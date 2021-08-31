Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

67,089 KM

Details Description Features

$36,440

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,440

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite 4x4 | LOCAL |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite 4x4 | LOCAL |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 7861245
  2. 7861245
  3. 7861245
  4. 7861245
  5. 7861245
  6. 7861245
  7. 7861245
  8. 7861245
  9. 7861245
  10. 7861245
  11. 7861245
  12. 7861245
  13. 7861245
  14. 7861245
  15. 7861245
  16. 7861245
  17. 7861245
  18. 7861245
  19. 7861245
  20. 7861245
  21. 7861245
  22. 7861245
  23. 7861245
  24. 7861245
  25. 7861245
  26. 7861245
  27. 7861245
  28. 7861245
  29. 7861245
  30. 7861245
  31. 7861245
Contact Seller

$36,440

+ taxes & licensing

67,089KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7861245
  • Stock #: F49TEN
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2KD188013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,089 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD is powered by a Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT and 9-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more! It's also equipped with $3,490 of OPTIONAL FEATURES! See below for more details!


****** Customer Preferred Package 27L ****** = $2,995

A/C w/ Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auxiliary Switch Bank Module
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Front Heated Seats
Front Ventilated Seats
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Heated Steering Wheel
Humidity Sensor
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start
Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats
Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats
Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps
Premium Cabin Air Filter
Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
Remote Start System
Security Alarm
Tonneau Cover
Universal Garage Door Opener
Windshield Wiper De-Icer


****** Trailer Tow Group ****** = $495

4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Class III Hitch Receiver
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness



Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Four-Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine Stop-Start System
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
59.8 L Fuel Tank
1000# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
5 Skid Plates
Compass
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB Mobile Projection
Passenger Seat
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2015 Honda Fit LX | ...
 89,923 KM
$15,450 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX A...
 31,809 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 54,541 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory