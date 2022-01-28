2019 Jeep Cherokee

$38,133 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 9 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8165938

8165938 Stock #: F4CW9P

F4CW9P VIN: 1C4PJMBX5KD148752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CW9P

Mileage 37,904 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four-Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Upfitter Switches Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.517 Axle Ratio Engine Stop-Start System Jeep Active Drive II Off-Road Suspension Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 59.8 L Fuel Tank 1000# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 5 Skid Plates Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Bright dual exhaust tips Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors Paint w/Decal Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents USB Mobile Projection Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay Capable Audio Aux Input All Terrain Front Tire All Terrain Rear Tire Rear Body Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G...

