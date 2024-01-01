Menu
<p><em><strong><u>Dealer# 4660</u></strong></em></p><p><strong>CLEAN TITLE</strong></p><p><strong>Comes Safetied</strong></p><p>Excellent condition. </p><p><em>Beautifully detailed <strong>2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk </strong>has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an Four-wheel drivetrain.</em></p><p><em>Come down to our dealership  <strong>The Car Guy Inc </strong>at<strong> <u>2850 Dugald Road</u></strong><u> </u>to check it out!!!</em></p><p><strong>Some of the features Includes: </strong></p><ul><li>Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT</li><li>Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start</li><li>ABS And Driveline Traction Control</li><li>Touch Screen</li><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Semi Leather seats</li><li>Panoramic Sunroof</li><li>Low Tire Pressure Warning</li><li>Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls</li><li>Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3</li><li>Automatic Four-Wheel Drive</li><li>Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls</li><li>4 Speakers</li></ul><p>and many more…</p><p><strong>Contact us now @ </strong></p><p><strong>Office # </strong>(204) 255-1297     </p><p><strong>Direct Sales # </strong>(204) 881-5932 </p><p><strong>Toll Free #</strong> 1-866-439-2295 </p><p><strong>Email: </strong>sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p>                                                                  <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong></p><p>                   We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!</p>

