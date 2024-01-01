$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4x4
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KT796012
- Mileage 245,091 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
CLEAN TITLE
Comes Safetied
Excellent condition.
Beautifully detailed 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this 2.4L Dual VVT paired with an Four-wheel drivetrain.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Some of the features Includes:
- Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Touch Screen
- Backup Camera
- Semi Leather seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3
- Automatic Four-Wheel Drive
- Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- 4 Speakers
and many more…
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
We are open from 10-6 Monday to Friday 10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297