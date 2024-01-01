Menu
4WD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BACK-UP CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, REMOTE START, 5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SPOILER, AIR BAG, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day

2019 Jeep Compass

164,599 KM

Details Description

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2019 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,599KM
VIN 3C4NJDBBXKT662070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,599 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BACK-UP CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, REMOTE START, 5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SPOILER, AIR BAG, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-XXXX

204-888-4070

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 Jeep Compass