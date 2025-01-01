$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Upland Edition 4x4
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KT689796
- Mileage 165,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Located at 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB R2C 3Z5
In-house and Bank Financing Available
All Credit Types Welcome
JUST ARRIVED ON LOT!
In the process of completing a fresh safety inspection. Pictures will be uploaded soon!
Vehicle Overview
This 4X4 SUV features a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine and automatic transmission. With a sleek gray exterior and a black interior, this 4-wheel-drive vehicle is perfect for tackling both urban streets and off-road adventures.
Performance & Comfort:
- 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine
- Automatic transmission
- 4WD drivetrain
- 5-passenger seating capacity
- Cloth seats
- Heated front seats 🔥
- Power steering
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Air conditioning ❄️
- Power windows and power mirrors
Technology & Convenience:
- Back-up camera 🎥
- Parking Distance Control (PDC)
- Sirius satellite radio 📡
- Remote start 🔑
- Keyless Go
- AM/FM radio
- Rear defogger
- Cruise control 🚗
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Safety & Control:
- ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
- Roll sensing curtain airbags
- Side front airbags
- Traction control
- Power locks
- Electric mirrors
- Fog lights 🌫️
- Spoiler
and many more...
Vehicle Features
