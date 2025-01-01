Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

165,100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass

Upland Edition 4x4

12292650

2019 Jeep Compass

Upland Edition 4x4

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDAB2KT689796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KT689796
  • Mileage 165,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660
Located at 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB R2C 3Z5

In-house and Bank Financing Available
All Credit Types Welcome

JUST ARRIVED ON LOT!
In the process of completing a fresh safety inspection. Pictures will be uploaded soon!

Vehicle Overview
This 4X4 SUV features a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine and automatic transmission. With a sleek gray exterior and a black interior, this 4-wheel-drive vehicle is perfect for tackling both urban streets and off-road adventures.

Performance & Comfort:

  • 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine
  • Automatic transmission
  • 4WD drivetrain
  • 5-passenger seating capacity
  • Cloth seats
  • Heated front seats 🔥
  • Power steering
  • Adjustable steering wheel
  • Air conditioning ❄️
  • Power windows and power mirrors

Technology & Convenience:

  • Back-up camera 🎥
  • Parking Distance Control (PDC)
  • Sirius satellite radio 📡
  • Remote start 🔑
  • Keyless Go
  • AM/FM radio
  • Rear defogger
  • Cruise control 🚗
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Safety & Control:

  • ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
  • Roll sensing curtain airbags
  • Side front airbags
  • Traction control
  • Power locks
  • Electric mirrors
  • Fog lights 🌫️
  • Spoiler

and many more...

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2019 Jeep Compass