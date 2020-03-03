Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

Sport

2019 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4736571
  • Stock #: KT666909X
  • VIN: 3C4NJDAB6KT666909
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Vehicle may not be exactly as illustratedCredit issues? No money down? No trade-in? No problem, we deal with good credit, bad credit, $0 down payment, no trade-ins, whatever your situation we would love to help. Contact Winnipeg Dodge today for more details or to schedule a test drive at our Toll Free Number 1(888) 239-2165, let me assist you in getting in to your new vehicle! We are open 24hrs a day online at www.winnipegdodge.com Dealer #5053 ?All vehicle prices are excluding GST PST.

Seating
  • Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

