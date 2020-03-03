2019 Jeep Compass

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle may not be exactly as illustratedCredit issues? No money down? No trade-in? No problem, we deal with good credit, bad credit, $0 down payment, no trade-ins, whatever your situation we would love to help. Contact Winnipeg Dodge today for more details or to schedule a test drive at our Toll Free Number 1(888) 239-2165, let me assist you in getting in to your new vehicle! We are open 24hrs a day online at www.winnipegdodge.com Dealer #5053 ?All vehicle prices are excluding GST PST.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3