Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Compass

28,731 KM

Details Description Features

$27,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited* 4x4/Satellite Radio/Reverse Camera/NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited* 4x4/Satellite Radio/Reverse Camera/NAVI

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 6978653
  2. 6978653
  3. 6978653
  4. 6978653
  5. 6978653
  6. 6978653
  7. 6978653
  8. 6978653
  9. 6978653
  10. 6978653
  11. 6978653
  12. 6978653
  13. 6978653
  14. 6978653
  15. 6978653
Contact Seller

$27,994

+ taxes & licensing

28,731KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6978653
  • Stock #: 24854
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB3KT693403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24854
  • Mileage 28,731 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Jeep Compass North for only $26,994****** *New Jeep MSRP $39,805 * 4X4, PROXIMITY KEY, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM This 2019 Jeep Compass Limited is well equipped with options such as 4x4, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REMOTE STARTER, REVERSE CAMERA, PROXIMITY KEY and more! On sale for $27,994 cash, or JUST $26,994 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2019 Jeep Compass Li...
 28,731 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 27,997 KM
$28,493 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 20,671 KM
$15,997 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory