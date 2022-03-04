2019 Jeep Compass

Sale $31,665 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 2 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8498312

8498312 Stock #: F4H5R4

F4H5R4 VIN: 3C4NJDAB7KT805901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4H5R4

Mileage 54,255 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 51 L Fuel Tank 3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO 926# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs) Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS Body-Colour Roof Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Gloss Black Polished Aluminum Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

