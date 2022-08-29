Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

8,710 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

Upland Edition | No Accidents | 1 Owner |

2019 Jeep Compass

Upland Edition | No Accidents | 1 Owner |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

8,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9208822
  • Stock #: 22449A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Upland Edition 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
STING GREY
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Urethane Shift Knob (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GT UPLAND EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) Upland Fascias Upland Suspension Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Silver Anodized Interior Accents Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Fr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

