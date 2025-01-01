$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,550 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Safety Certified | Dealer #4660
💸 In-House & Bank Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome
📍 Call for Pricing | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg
Bold, capable, and feature-packed, this 2019 Grand Cherokee Altitude offers comfort, performance, and rugged style in one powerful SUV. Finished in eye-catching Red with a sleek Black interior, it's perfect for both everyday driving and weekend adventures.🔧 Performance & Safety
4-Wheel Drive (4x4) – Confident traction year-round
3.6L Engine & Automatic Transmission – Smooth, reliable performance
Push Button Start & Remote Start – Convenience at your fingertips
Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors – Easy maneuvering in tight spots
- Brake Assist, ABS, & Traction Control – Built-in safety and stability
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel – Perfect for cold Winnipeg winters
Navigation System – Built-in GPS for worry-free travels
Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support – Find your perfect driving position
Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver & passenger
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Trim – Stylish and refined feel
Keyless Entry + Power Liftgate – Convenience made easy
Wi-Fi Hotspot & Bluetooth Audio – Stay connected on the road
Premium Sound System + Satellite Radio – Crystal-clear audio for every journey
Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights – Bold and functional styling
Privacy Glass & Rear Spoiler – Sleek, sporty look
Automatic Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights – See and be seen
📏 Mileage: 215,550 km
🪑 Interior: Black (Cloth & Leather Combo)
⛽ Fuel Type: Gasoline
📦 Body Style: SUV | 4-Door
📞 Call or text 204-255-1297
📍 Visit us at The Car Guy Team – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
💬 DM us for more info or to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
