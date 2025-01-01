2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=202 data-end=357>✅ <strong data-start=248 data-end=283>Safety Certified | Dealer #4660</strong><br data-start=283 data-end=286 />💸 <strong data-start=289 data-end=355>In-House & Bank Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome</strong></p><p class= data-start=202 data-end=357>📍 <strong data-start=266 data-end=315>Call for Pricing | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg</strong><br data-start=315 data-end=318 /><br /></p><p class= data-start=359 data-end=627>Bold, capable, and feature-packed, this <strong data-start=399 data-end=431>2019 Grand Cherokee Altitude</strong> offers comfort, performance, and rugged style in one powerful SUV. Finished in eye-catching <strong data-start=524 data-end=531>Red</strong> with a sleek <strong data-start=545 data-end=563>Black interior</strong>, its perfect for both everyday driving and weekend adventures.</p><hr class= data-start=629 data-end=632 /><h3 class= data-start=634 data-end=667>🔧 <strong data-start=641 data-end=665>Performance & Safety</strong></h3><ul data-start=668 data-end=1122><li class= data-start=668 data-end=727><p class= data-start=670 data-end=727><strong data-start=670 data-end=693>4-Wheel Drive (4x4)</strong> – Confident traction year-round</p></li><li class= data-start=728 data-end=803><p class= data-start=730 data-end=803><strong data-start=730 data-end=770>3.6L Engine & Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth, reliable performance</p></li><li class= data-start=804 data-end=877><p class= data-start=806 data-end=877><strong data-start=806 data-end=842>Push Button Start & Remote Start</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips</p></li><li class= data-start=878 data-end=957><p class= data-start=880 data-end=957><strong data-start=880 data-end=921>Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors</strong> – Easy maneuvering in tight spots</p></li><li class= data-start=958 data-end=1044><strong data-start=1047 data-end=1088>Brake Assist, ABS, & Traction Control</strong> – Built-in safety and stability</li></ul><hr class= data-start=1124 data-end=1127 /><h3 class= data-start=1129 data-end=1172>🛋️ <strong data-start=1137 data-end=1170>Interior Comfort & Technology</strong></h3><ul data-start=1173 data-end=1778><li class= data-start=1173 data-end=1259><p class= data-start=1175 data-end=1259><strong data-start=1175 data-end=1221>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</strong> – Perfect for cold Winnipeg winters</p></li><li class= data-start=1260 data-end=1323><p class= data-start=1262 data-end=1323><strong data-start=1262 data-end=1283>Navigation System</strong> – Built-in GPS for worry-free travels</p></li><li class= data-start=1324 data-end=1406><p class= data-start=1326 data-end=1406><strong data-start=1326 data-end=1367>Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support</strong> – Find your perfect driving position</p></li><li class= data-start=1407 data-end=1486><p class= data-start=1409 data-end=1486><strong data-start=1409 data-end=1438>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Personalized comfort for driver & passenger</p></li><li class= data-start=1487 data-end=1559><p class= data-start=1489 data-end=1559><strong data-start=1489 data-end=1530>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Trim</strong> – Stylish and refined feel</p></li><li class= data-start=1560 data-end=1622><p class= data-start=1562 data-end=1622><strong data-start=1562 data-end=1596>Keyless Entry + Power Liftgate</strong> – Convenience made easy</p></li><li class= data-start=1623 data-end=1691><p class= data-start=1625 data-end=1691><strong data-start=1625 data-end=1660>Wi-Fi Hotspot & Bluetooth Audio</strong> – Stay connected on the road</p></li><li class= data-start=1692 data-end=1778><p class= data-start=1694 data-end=1778><strong data-start=1694 data-end=1736>Premium Sound System + Satellite Radio</strong> – Crystal-clear audio for every journey</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=1780 data-end=1783 /><h3 class= data-start=1785 data-end=1817><strong data-start=1792 data-end=1815>Exterior Highlights</strong></h3><ul data-start=1818 data-end=2015><li class= data-start=1818 data-end=1881><p class= data-start=1820 data-end=1881><strong data-start=1820 data-end=1849>Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights</strong> – Bold and functional styling</p></li><li class= data-start=1882 data-end=1939><p class= data-start=1884 data-end=1939><strong data-start=1884 data-end=1916>Privacy Glass & Rear Spoiler</strong> – Sleek, sporty look</p></li><li class= data-start=1940 data-end=2015><p class= data-start=1942 data-end=2015><strong data-start=1942 data-end=1995>Automatic Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights</strong> – See and be seen</p></li></ul><hr class= data-start=2017 data-end=2020 /><p class= data-start=2022 data-end=2161>📏 <strong data-start=2025 data-end=2037>Mileage:</strong> 215,550 km<br data-start=2048 data-end=2051 />🪑 <strong data-start=2054 data-end=2067>Interior:</strong> Black (Cloth & Leather Combo)<br data-start=2097 data-end=2100 />⛽ <strong data-start=2102 data-end=2116>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline<br data-start=2125 data-end=2128 />📦 <strong data-start=2131 data-end=2146>Body Style:</strong> SUV | 4-Door</p><p class= data-start=2163 data-end=2324>📞 Call or text <strong data-start=2179 data-end=2195>204-255-1297</strong><br data-start=2195 data-end=2198 />📍 Visit us at <strong data-start=2213 data-end=2265>The Car Guy Team – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</strong><br data-start=2265 data-end=2268 />💬 DM us for more info or to book your test drive today!</p>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

215,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
12470104

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1746033323
  2. 1746033323
  3. 1746033324
  4. 1746033324
  5. 1746033324
  6. 1746033324
  7. 1746033324
  8. 1746033324
  9. 1746033324
  10. 1746033324
  11. 1746033324
  12. 1746033324
  13. 1746033324
  14. 1746033324
  15. 1746033324
  16. 1746033324
  17. 1746033324
  18. 1746033324
  19. 1746033324
  20. 1746033325
  21. 1746033325
  22. 1746033325
  23. 1746033325
  24. 1746033325
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG9KC660185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,550 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Safety Certified | Dealer #4660
💸 In-House & Bank Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome

📍 Call for Pricing | 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg

Bold, capable, and feature-packed, this 2019 Grand Cherokee Altitude offers comfort, performance, and rugged style in one powerful SUV. Finished in eye-catching Red with a sleek Black interior, it's perfect for both everyday driving and weekend adventures.

🔧 Performance & Safety

  • 4-Wheel Drive (4x4) – Confident traction year-round

  • 3.6L Engine & Automatic Transmission – Smooth, reliable performance

  • Push Button Start & Remote Start – Convenience at your fingertips

  • Back-Up Camera & Rear Parking Sensors – Easy maneuvering in tight spots

  • Brake Assist, ABS, & Traction Control – Built-in safety and stability
🛋️ Interior Comfort & Technology

  • Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel – Perfect for cold Winnipeg winters

  • Navigation System – Built-in GPS for worry-free travels

  • Power Driver Seat with Lumbar Support – Find your perfect driving position

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver & passenger

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Trim – Stylish and refined feel

  • Keyless Entry + Power Liftgate – Convenience made easy

  • Wi-Fi Hotspot & Bluetooth Audio – Stay connected on the road

  • Premium Sound System + Satellite Radio – Crystal-clear audio for every journey

Exterior Highlights

  • Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights – Bold and functional styling

  • Privacy Glass & Rear Spoiler – Sleek, sporty look

  • Automatic Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights – See and be seen

📏 Mileage: 215,550 km
🪑 Interior: Black (Cloth & Leather Combo)
⛽ Fuel Type: Gasoline
📦 Body Style: SUV | 4-Door

📞 Call or text 204-255-1297
📍 Visit us at The Car Guy Team – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
💬 DM us for more info or to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 196,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 259,825 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariet Crew Cab 5'5 Box for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 Lariet Crew Cab 5'5 Box 241,150 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee