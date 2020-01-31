2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

*Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Second Row Seats, Uconnect, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Breaking, Remote Start, Black Nappa Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic, 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer, Ventilated Front Seats, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks and power windows, Universal Garage Door Opener, Floor Mats, Remote Trunck Release, Front All Season Tires, A/C and more!This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" X 8" Tech Grey Polished Aluminum -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (STD), Trailer Tow Group Iv -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Delete Rear Tow Hook, Steel Spare Wheel.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited the Envy of Onlookers*Radio: Uconnect 4c Nav W/8.4" Display -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Normal Duty Suspension (STD), Luxury Group II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, LED Fog Lamps, Heated 2nd Row Seats, LED Daytime Running Lights, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Traffic, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel, Engine: 3.6l Pentastar Vvt V6 W/Ess (Std), Diamond Black Crystal Pearl, Commandview Dual-Pane Sunroof, Black, Nappa Leather-Faced Front Ventilated Bucket Seats, 9 Alpine Speakers W/Subwoofer -Inc: Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio (STD), Valet Function.*Visit Us Today *Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB or call us at 204-339-2011.