2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited | 8.4 Touchscreen | Sunroof |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,936KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4676349
  • Stock #: 20098A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG4KC645771
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Second Row Seats, Uconnect, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Breaking, Remote Start, Black Nappa Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic, 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer, Ventilated Front Seats, Climate Control, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks and power windows, Universal Garage Door Opener, Floor Mats, Remote Trunck Release, Front All Season Tires, A/C and more!This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" X 8" Tech Grey Polished Aluminum -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (STD), Trailer Tow Group Iv -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Delete Rear Tow Hook, Steel Spare Wheel.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited the Envy of Onlookers*Radio: Uconnect 4c Nav W/8.4" Display -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Normal Duty Suspension (STD), Luxury Group II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, LED Fog Lamps, Heated 2nd Row Seats, LED Daytime Running Lights, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Traffic, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel, Engine: 3.6l Pentastar Vvt V6 W/Ess (Std), Diamond Black Crystal Pearl, Commandview Dual-Pane Sunroof, Black, Nappa Leather-Faced Front Ventilated Bucket Seats, 9 Alpine Speakers W/Subwoofer -Inc: Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio (STD), Valet Function.*Visit Us Today *Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB or call us at 204-339-2011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
  • FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel
  • TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
  • JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
  • BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscripti...
  • LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers LED Fog Lamps ...

