Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4948314
  • Stock #: 8150
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG4KC677067
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Touch Screen!

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Siriusxm, Wifi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFLG4KC677067.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now



Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Touch Screen
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • SiriusXM
  • WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 49,375 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 55,435 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 80,000 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Send A Message