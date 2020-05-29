Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT 4WD | Laguna Leather | Harmon/Kardon

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT 4WD | Laguna Leather | Harmon/Kardon

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

  • 20,741KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5132912
  • Stock #: 205411
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ2KC573980
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Clean Carfax, Low KM's with only 20,741, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 6.4L Hemi V8 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8.4" Touchscreen Navigation,Harmon/Kardon Premium Audio,Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Red Seat Belts,Brembo Brakes,20" Gloss Black Aluminium Wheels,Bright White Exterior Paint,Signature Laguna Leather Black Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Molded Splash Guards,Side Blind Zone Alert,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Forward Collision Alert,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • RED SEAT BELTS
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • High Performance Brakes
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel
  • WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
  • COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season
  • BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER FRONT VENTED SEATS
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Compact Spare Tire 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel Delete Rear Tow Hook 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: harman/kardon 19-Speaker Audio System 825 Watt Amplifier
  • SIGNATURE LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: Matte Carbon IP & Door Spears Leather-Wrapped Lower Panels Laguna Leather Door Trim Panel
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

