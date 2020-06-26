Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,387KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5264600
  • Stock #: 253980A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXKC687197
Exterior Colour
Slate Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Lt Frost Beige/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Come see this 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited before it's too late!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Jeep Grand Cherokee with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic , WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS, SLATE BLUE PEARL, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LT FROST BEIGE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to make this car yours today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
  • Slate Blue Pearl
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • LT FROST BEIGE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
  • JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
  • Requires Subscription
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscripti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2016 Audi A6 2.0T Pr...
 32,747 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 62,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 48,839 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory