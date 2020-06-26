+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
+ taxes & licensing
Come see this 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited before it's too late!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Jeep Grand Cherokee with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic , WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS, SLATE BLUE PEARL, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp, Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LT FROST BEIGE/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1