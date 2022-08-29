$46,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude | Sunroof | Leather | Tow Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$46,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9219022
- Stock #: 258721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Go anywhere, anytime with this rugged 1 owner, super low KM 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 that just arrived on trade in well equipped Altitude trim! You be ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way this winter in this Trail Rated Jeep plus enjoy great features such as: heated leather seating, heated steering wheel, remote starter, power tailgate, 20 inch rims, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross path detection and a back-up camera. Plus as an added bonus, this are find includes the following extra options: * Power Sunroof ($1425) * Trailer Tow Group w/Hitch, Wiring & Load Leveling Suspension ($825) * All-Weather Capability Group w/Quadra-Trac II 4WD System ($750) * Alpine Premium 506 Watt Stereo w/Subwoofer ($800)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.