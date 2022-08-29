Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

27,127 KM

Details Description Features

$46,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude | Sunroof | Leather | Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude | Sunroof | Leather | Tow Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

Contact Seller

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

27,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9219022
  • Stock #: 258721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Go anywhere, anytime with this rugged 1 owner, super low KM 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 that just arrived on trade in well equipped Altitude trim! You be ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws your way this winter in this Trail Rated Jeep plus enjoy great features such as: heated leather seating, heated steering wheel, remote starter, power tailgate, 20 inch rims, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross path detection and a back-up camera. Plus as an added bonus, this are find includes the following extra options: * Power Sunroof ($1425) * Trailer Tow Group w/Hitch, Wiring & Load Leveling Suspension ($825) * All-Weather Capability Group w/Quadra-Trac II 4WD System ($750) * Alpine Premium 506 Watt Stereo w/Subwoofer ($800)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
BRIGHT WHITE
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black Rear Fascia Step Pad SiriusXM Traffic I...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2021 Cadillac Escala...
 25,263 KM
$116,000 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Progres...
 5,347 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic
2022 BMW M3 Competit...
 7,510 KM
$130,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory