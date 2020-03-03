300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2
Capture your next adventure with our 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4 Door 4X4 that's trail-rated tough and ready to roll in Black! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that provides 285hp while paired with an efficient 8 Speed Automatic transmission keeps the thrill right in the palm of your hands. Our iconic Four Wheel Drive SUV offers a legendary capability to conquer obstacles thanks to the Command-Trac system, ample ground clearance, skid plates, and easy maneuverability while scoring nearly 23mpg on the highway. Fun seekers everywhere will recognize the distinct look of our Sport with its fender flares, 7-slot grille, and removable doors and top. You'll also appreciate tow hooks, cargo tie-down loops, and fog lights. Get settled in the durable cloth seats of our Sport with adjustable head restraints and find your favorite song on the 8 Speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Buckle up, and choose your destination. You'll certainly be capable to fulfill your dreams with this eager-to-please machine that boasts uncompromising performance as well as heated seats, heated steering wheel, and remote start. As you depart the beaten path and take on your next adventure in this Jeep, you can feel confident that with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, front airbags and hill start assist you'll be kept out of harm's way. It's time to reward yourself with some fun in this Wrangler Sport! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
