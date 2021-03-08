Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

25,323 KM

Details

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sport | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Rear Camera |

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sport | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Rear Camera |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6651563
  2. 6651563
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6651563
  • Stock #: F3VD3M
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG1KW575059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Roll Bar
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

