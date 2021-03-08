2019 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Roll Bar Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.