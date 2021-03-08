2019 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
Manitoba Vehicle! Take on Manitoba roads with this awesome Jeep!
JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA
Exterior Color: Black
Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats
Interior: Cloth bucket seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine w/ESS Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
650amp maintenancefree battery
220amp alternator
StopStart dual battery system
Supplemental front seatmounted side air bags
Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start
ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
Remote keyless entry
Fuel tank skid plate
Transfer case skid plate
Transmission skid plate
2.72:1 CommandTrac parttime 4x4 system
Dana M186 front axle
Front stabilizer bar
Torx tool kit
Dana M220 rear axle
81litre (17.9gallon) fuel tank
INTERIOR FEATURES
Cloth bucket seats
Manual 6way adjustable driver seat
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Air conditioning w/ automatic temperature control
Speedsensitive power locks
Power windows with front onetouch down
Uconnect 4 with 7inch display
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay capable
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription
7inch fullcolour customizable incluster display
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Freedom panel storage bag
EXTERIOR FEATURES
18x7.5inch polished aluminum wheels w/Grey spokes
255/70R18 On/OffRoad tires
Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop
Black door handles
Deep tint sunscreen windows
Fog lamps
Power, heated exterior mirrors
Black front bumper
Rear window wiper with washer
Bright grille
Bodycolour fender flares
Tubular side steps
Trail Rated badge
Black rear bumper
Fullsize spare tire
Black fuelfiller door
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Customer Preferred Package 24G
Cold Weather Group $895
Heated steering wheel
255/70R18 AllTerrain tires
Front heated seats
Remote start system
Uconnect 4C NAV & Sound Group $1,395
Autodimming rearview mirror
Alpine premium audio system
HD radio
8.4inch touchscreen
1yr SiriusXM Guardian subscription
SiriusXM Travel Link
Roadside assistance/emergency call
SiriusXM Traffic
Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4in display
For details, visit DriveUconnect.ca
5yr SiriusXM Traffic subscription
GPS navigation
8speed automatic transmission $1,595
Dana M200 rear axle
Hill Descent Control
Tip start
